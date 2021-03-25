GOP leaders promise to thwart Gov. Laura Kelly on mask policy

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, speaks to fellow GOP senators during a caucus meeting, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Masterson sees some improvements in what he considered a disastrous state rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and is pushing a bill to require all K-12 schools to offer in-person classes to all students. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican lawmakers in Kansas are promising to thwart a plan from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to encourage county officials to maintain mask mandates to help control COVID-19.

GOP leaders in the Republican-controlled Legislature argue a statewide policy is unnecessary after steep declines in new cases this winter.

They announced their potential move after Kelly signed a measure that took effect Thursday that gives legislative leaders the power to rescind a governor’s orders during an emergency.

Kelly announced that on April 1 she will reissue an order requiring people to wear face coverings in indoor businesses and public spaces.

County commissions would have to vote to opt out.