GOP leaders promise to thwart Gov. Laura Kelly on mask policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican lawmakers in Kansas are promising to thwart a plan from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to encourage county officials to maintain mask mandates to help control COVID-19.
GOP leaders in the Republican-controlled Legislature argue a statewide policy is unnecessary after steep declines in new cases this winter.
They announced their potential move after Kelly signed a measure that took effect Thursday that gives legislative leaders the power to rescind a governor’s orders during an emergency.
Kelly announced that on April 1 she will reissue an order requiring people to wear face coverings in indoor businesses and public spaces.
County commissions would have to vote to opt out.