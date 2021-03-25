Click here for coronavirus updates

GOP leaders promise to thwart Gov. Laura Kelly on mask policy

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, speaks to fellow GOP senators during a caucus meeting, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Masterson sees some improvements in what he considered a disastrous state rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and is pushing a bill to require all K-12 schools to offer in-person classes to all students. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican lawmakers in Kansas are promising to thwart a plan from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to encourage county officials to maintain mask mandates to help control COVID-19.

GOP leaders in the Republican-controlled Legislature argue a statewide policy is unnecessary after steep declines in new cases this winter.

They announced their potential move after Kelly signed a measure that took effect Thursday that gives legislative leaders the power to rescind a governor’s orders during an emergency.

Kelly announced that on April 1 she will reissue an order requiring people to wear face coverings in indoor businesses and public spaces.

County commissions would have to vote to opt out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories