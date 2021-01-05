GOP sees privacy as key as Kansas debates contact tracing

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gestures to the spot on her left arm where she received a COVID-19 vaccine shot as she tells reporters she had no reaction to it, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says she is very comfortable with the distribution of vaccines across the state, saying federal data showing Kansas lagging behind all others in inoculations is the result of a lag in reporting. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators and Kansas’ GOP attorney general say privacy is key, as lawmakers prepare to decide whether to rewrite a law that allows people exposed to COVID-19 to refuse to disclose their close contacts to health officials.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wants legislators to rewrite the law enacted last year, arguing recently that provisions allowing people to opt out of contact tracing “served no purpose.”

Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature aren’t ruling out changes, but some say they want to make sure people’s privacy remains protected.

The law is set to expire May 1.