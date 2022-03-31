TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As COVID-19 cases continue to wane across the state, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday the intention to shift to the next phase of COVID-19 response, going from emergency response to “endemic normalcy.”

The decision comes as metrics continue to move in the right direction, as the positivity rate dipped below 1.7% near the end of March.

According to a news release, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said the plan addresses six key areas that are designed to “ensure the safety and well-being of all Kansans”:

Intervention : KDHE will continue to provide comprehensive guidance while continuing to offer additional assistance to underserved and/or vulnerable populations.

: KDHE will continue to provide comprehensive guidance while continuing to offer additional assistance to underserved and/or vulnerable populations. Vaccination: KDHE will focus on making sure vulnerable populations have access to the COVID-19 vaccine while existing vaccine providers, including health care providers, pharmacists, hospitals, and LHDs, will continue to serve the broader population.

KDHE will focus on making sure vulnerable populations have access to the COVID-19 vaccine while existing vaccine providers, including health care providers, pharmacists, hospitals, and LHDs, will continue to serve the broader population. Treatment: KDHE will continue to ensure Kansans will be able to receive COVID-19 treatment across the state as treatment distribution shifts away from public health entities and back to local health care providers.

KDHE will continue to ensure Kansans will be able to receive COVID-19 treatment across the state as treatment distribution shifts away from public health entities and back to local health care providers. Testing: KDHE will continue to support access to free testing across the state through community testing sites, LHDs, and K-12 schools as long as federal funding is available.

KDHE will continue to support access to free testing across the state through community testing sites, LHDs, and K-12 schools as long as federal funding is available. Monitoring: KDHE will continue to monitor data as reported by organizations and facilities across the state to understand the status of COVID-19 and proactively identify at-risk groups. Public reporting will be reduced to once a week.

KDHE will continue to monitor data as reported by organizations and facilities across the state to understand the status of COVID-19 and proactively identify at-risk groups. Public reporting will be reduced to once a week. Communications: KDHE will continue to provide essential and accessible COVID information to keep Kansans safe and aware of any subsequent changes to COVID-19 response efforts.

“Kansas is continuing the transition to a new phase of understanding and living with COVID-19,” Kelly said. “We know the pandemic is not over. However, we now have the tools and knowledge obtained over the past two years to prevent or reduce the spread of the virus.

“We are normalizing our COVID-19 response and incorporating these lessons into our larger efforts at improving health outcomes for all Kansans, which includes work on multiple diseases and an awareness of differing risk factors.”

According to the news release, over seven million COVID tests have been given, over four million vaccines have been administered, and over 78% of eligible Kansans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The KDHE says they are prepared to ramp up capacity to quickly respond to a surge and keep Kansans safe should the need arise.

According to the Sedgwick County COVID Dashboard, which is scheduled to retire on April 1, the rolling positivity rate as of March 29 was 1.65%.