Gov. Kelly signs new executive order, enforcing stricter testing guidelines in nursing homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – During her weekly press conference on Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelly announced the signing of a new executive order that prioritizes coronavirus testing in state licensed nursing homes across the state.

The order does not apply to facilities that are regulated by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Executive order #20-69 says that facilities are required to test residents and staff who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Testing will also be required in response to local outbreaks and weekly routine testing of all staff will be put in place, in accordance with the executive order.

The order will go into effect Monday, Dec. 14. To view the order, click here.

The governor also spoke about the state’s push to increase access to testing for all Kansans. The state partnered with GoGetTested.com through it’s Stop the Spread campaign, offering a list of free testing sites to Kansans, where they can get tested with or without symptoms.

“This type of early screening is a proactive step we can all take to identify the virus in our communities early,” Governor Kelly said.

Kansans can sign up for the tests at no cost, and they don’t require proof of insurance.

Gov. Kelly also took a few moments to extend praise to Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, saying that he has done a tremendous job maintaining the safety of our community.

As of 5:15 p.m., the New York Times reported 182,534 total cases in Kansas and 1,941 deaths.