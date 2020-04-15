Gov. Kelly to meet with lawmakers to discuss funding for virus

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly called a teleconference meeting with top Kansas legislators Wednesday to consider aid for hospitals and funding to cover costs associated with the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor scheduled the session with legislative leaders only four days after successfully thwarting top Republicans’ attempt to revoke an order limiting in-person worship services and other religious gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

She’s also faced GOP criticism as the state Department of Labor has struggled to handle a huge surge in unemployment claims from jobless workers. However, the site seems to be more stable as of Wednesday.

