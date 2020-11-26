Gov. Kelly urges state to ‘hunker down’ amid virus surge

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic as her health secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, watches behind her at a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly warned residents Wednesday not to let down their guard during Thanksgiving Day celebrations as coronavirus cases soar and hospitals overflow.

The number of confirmed and probable case cases rose by 5,738 from Monday to 147,797, bringing the daily average to 2,743 over the past week. The number of deaths increased by 47 over the past two days to 1,503, according to state health officials.

Kansas health chief Dr. Lee Norman warned that hospitals are running out of beds and especially staff. The problem is so severe that doctors and nurses in rural parts of the state have been complaining about spending hours on the phone arranging transfers. Some patients are being flown hundreds of miles because closer hospitals have no capacity.

LATEST POSTS: