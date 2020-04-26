Gov. Kelly’s administration reach a settlement after churches sue over limiting religious gatherings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Saturday her administration had reached an agreement with the two churches who filed a lawsuit over limiting religious gatherings.

“My highest priority has been, and will continue to be, keeping Kansans safe during this pandemic,” Kelly said. “While I am confident that we have the law on our side, the agreement with these two churches will allow us to move forward and focus our efforts on mitigating the spread of the disease and working to restart the economy.”

The Kansas churches filed a federal lawsuit Thursday, April 16, in U.S. District Court in Kansas arguing that executive order 20-18 violates the First Amendment as well as the Kansas Preservation of Religious Freedom Act.

READ LAWSUIT |Federal lawsuit over executive order 20-18

“Since this case was filed on April 16, Ford County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases going from 51 positives to 419,” Kelly said. “I know this is a difficult time for everyone, but I want to take a moment and thank all of the first responders and medical staff for their sacrifice. They are on the front lines of this disease and they are true heroes.

The settlement comes less than a week before Governor Kelly is expected to make a decision on whether to open the state back up or keep in place the mass gathering and disease mitigation restrictions. Under the agreement, the two churches agree to comply with safety protocols put in place by the court.

“Our job is to not make theirs harder. And, our advice to all Kansans remains the same – stay home and stay safe. We are bending the curve, but we must continue to be vigilant in our mitigation efforts.”

