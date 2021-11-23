Gov. Laura Kelly signs Vaccine Mandate bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill on Tuesday that will require employers to allow for religious and medical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The bill was proposed during the Special Session held by the Kansas Legislature.
“I have been clear that I believe it is too late to impose a federal standard,” Kelly said in a press release Tuesday. “States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 for nearly two years. I know there are Kansans who believe this legislation goes too far, and there are others who believe this legislation doesn’t go far enough. But I was elected to lead, and leadership means seeking compromise.”
