Gov. Laura Kelly to get COVID-19 test after lawmaker’s infection

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to take a rapid COVID-19 test after a lawmaker who attended one of her public events tested positive.

Kelly spokesperson Sam Coleman said the governor planned to take the test Wednesday afternoon even though she’s had no symptoms and likely is not infected.

Coleman said the governor decided to take the test after learning that the lawmaker who tested positive attended a news conference Monday at a north Topeka grocery.

Kelly held the event to outline a proposal for eliminating the state’s sales tax on food. Kelly was masked during most of the event and when she was interacting with others.