Gov. Laura Kelly to hold a press conference Wednesday addressing the CDC’s new mask guidance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly will hold a press conference at 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, to discuss the state’s response to the delta variant and the Centers for Disease Control updated guidance on masking.

KSN News will broadcast the briefing on our website in this story and on Facebook.

On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Gov. Kelly issued this statement following the announcement: