Gov. Laura Kelly to hold a press conference Wednesday addressing the CDC’s new mask guidance

Coronavirus in Kansas

FILE: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly will hold a press conference at 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, to discuss the state’s response to the delta variant and the Centers for Disease Control updated guidance on masking.

On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Gov. Kelly issued this statement following the announcement:

While we are still reviewing the new guidance and what it means for Kansas, this administration has consistently followed the recommendations from the experts at the CDC – and we don’t intend to stop. Right now Kansas is at a crossroads. The new Delta variant has caused COVID-19 to surge in our communities and some of our hospitals are moving towards capacity. The bad news is that parts of our state fall into the “hot spot” category for new cases, the good news is we have a vaccine to protect us from the virus that is safe, effective against severe illness, hospitalization and death, and free. I strongly urge every Kansan who isn’t vaccinated to get one right away. That is the best way to stop the spread of COVID in our state. For those who are vaccinated, I ask that you speak with your friends, neighbors, and loved ones who are unvaccinated and encourage them to get vaccinated to protect themselves and our state.”

