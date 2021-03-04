Gov. Laura makes vaccination announcement regarding K-12 teachers and staff, getting kids back in school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –Governor Laura Kelly visited Northeast Magnet High School in Wichita Thursday to highlight that all Kansas K-12 teachers and school staff will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the next week.

In addition, Kelly led a roundtable with teachers and administrative staff to discuss ways to best get kids back in school quickly and safely.

Over the next week, Kansas will have completed prime vaccinations for every K-12 educator and staff member who wanted one. This achievement puts Kansas on track to have teachers fully vaccinated by the week of March 22, 2021.