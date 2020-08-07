Gove County implements COVID-19 regulations

GOVE, Kan. (KSNW) – Gove County is yet another community to put mask mandates in place. However, they are taking it one step further and implementing added restrictions.

Since the start of the pandemic, Gove County has had six positive COVID-19 cases. Three that are currently active.

“We’ve not had any right here in our local small town,” said said Gove resident Deloris Steinike.

However, even with the low infection rate, after consulting with local health officials and law enforcement, the county is now under COVID-19 regulations.

As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the county has enacted three different orders to prevent the spread of the virus.

The first order is a mask mandate requiring every person in Gove County to wear a mask when social distancing can not take place.

The second, a limit on mass gatherings. Gatherings must be less than 75 people or under 50% of the State Fire Marshal’s official capacity.

The final order is a required quarantine of 14 days. The guidelines abide by the state quarantine guidelines, such as quarantining must take place if you have COVID-19, have been exposed to the virus, or if you have traveled outside the state to a COVID-19 hotspot.

“For our county, I’m against it. I can understand the reasoning for it if you’re in an area where they’re having coronavirus,” said Steinike.

Now those mandates do come with a series of fines that range from first offense to third offense.

The mask mandate, as well as the limit on mass gatherings, can bring fines of up to $50, $100, and even $500.

The largest fine, however, comes with a violation of quarantine, which can cost you $100, $200, and even $1000.

Now each of these ruling do have exemptions. For more information on that, click here.

But for community members, the pandemic, ordinances, and restrictions have taken a toll.

“I just hope we get over with the whole thing, the sooner the better as far as we’re concerned,” said Steinike.

Since airing, the Gove County Commission did provide a comment on the matter.

“My decision for the mask mandate was to protect the health and wellbeing of our community and not to withhold any freedoms or rights,” said Duane Vollbracht, District 3 Commissioner and Chairman. “How soon we can get through this pandemic depends on the actions of everyone, everywhere.”

