Gove County Sheriff battling COVID-19 dies, funeral plans released

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Gove County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sheriff Allan Weber passed away on Friday from COVID-19 respiratory complications.

Weber was transported to the Swedish Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, on Oct. 18.

Weber wore multiple hats during his time at the sheriff’s office including public information officer and emergency operations center (EOC) community liaison.

The Gove County Sheriff’s Office announced that Weber’s visitation and viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A celebration of his life will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Church. Masks will be required at both the viewing and funeral, and there will be an option for virtual viewing available.

Gove County Sheriff’s Office Message:

His smile and sense of humor was second to none and shadowed only by his loving, tender heart. His family was the source of his being; affectionately called “Bacha” by his grandchildren, he told endless stories about them – and his tough exterior would melt at the mention of their names. He was also an extraordinary public servant both locally and at the state level, and honored his brotherhood ceaselessly. He loved his blue family as his true family, he held them all in the highest regard. He represented everything that is good about us here in Gove County. He embodied faith, family, friendship, and forgiveness, living these principles out loud every day. In a time of terrible sadness, let us find peace knowing he was met on the other side by his beloved parents, extended family, and many friends. In an extension of the ties that bind us as a community, let us also settle into a mindset of peace and wellbeing for one another to honor his memory. May you Rest in Peace Sheriff Weber. You will be missed.

Gove County Sheriff’s Office