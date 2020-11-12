Gove County sheriff still battling COVID-19 complications

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Gove County Sheriff Allan Weber is still battling COVID-19 complications.

According to the Gove County COVID-19 information page, Weber was unable to receive a tracheostomy due to obstructions. He has been re-intubated, and he is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit at Swedish Medical Center in Denver. He was flown there last month due to respiratory distress caused by the virus. He was put on a ventilator and placed in the ICU.

Before that, Weber, who was hospitalized in Hays and released, told the Associated Press the COVID-19 symptoms were more pronounced.

“You got body aches and headaches. The tightness in my chest is different.”

Weber also said that he had been hospitalized in the past for problems with asthma.