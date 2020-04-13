Governor and KDHE news conference highlights unemployment problems and coronavirus testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman addressed numerous topics during a press conference on coronavirus in Kansas.

Cases in Kansas are now at 1,376 with 62 deaths. Dr. Norman said there now have been 23 outbreaks associated with groups in the state.

Of those, 12 are at long-term care facilities, two group homes, three private companies, one at Lansing Correctional Facility, and five religious gatherings. There was also an outbreak related to a gathering in Sedgwick County. Dr. Norman talked more about the state’s first outbreak at a Wyandotte County church.

“It has resulted in four deaths and 46 positive cases associated with that one gathering now scattered over nine counties,” he said.

At Lansing Correctional Facility, there are 37 cases of COVID-19 with 20 staff and 17 inmates infected. In Sedgwick County, there has been one case related to the Wichita Work Release Facility.

Dr. Norman also addressed the four testing platforms in Kansas, and the need for more synthetic swabs. He said the swabs can be produced by 3D printers. Most are located in dental offices.

“We are putting out a request to dental offices that have these that we are willing to go into partnership with dental offices to produce these in the state of Kansas,” said Dr. Norman.

Governor Kelly spent a big part of the conference talking about unemployment concerns and steps being taken to address the growing rate. In the last three weeks, there have been over 130,000 initial claims.

“Over the year, initial claims are up 3,400%. Internet claims are claims are up 6,833%,” she said.

Last year, Kansas had 1,405 claims at this time.

“The rapid increase has caused a strain on our system,” the governor added. “The technology used in the unemployment insurance system is about 40 years old. Modernizing our department of labor infrastructure system has been a top priority of mine since taking office.”

The governor said that state technology employees are constantly working to stabilize the system.

“It is moving slowly. It has been patched together. We are looking for ways to simultaneously deal with this old system,” Gov. Kelly said.

When asked if people could file at a later time since the website hasn’t been working, the governor said the state will honor it.

“For all of these people who have been trying to file and haven’t been successful in doing that, we will retroactive. It will go back to the date that you were eligible,” said Gov. Kelly. “We recognize the system is a problem.”

As for supplies of personal protective equipment, the governor state is still waiting on orders from FEMA. She said the state is also purchasing some through private companies.

