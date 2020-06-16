Governor and KDHE Secretary have harsh words for Sedgwick County after uptick of coronavirus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Harsh words from the governor and state’s top doctor for Sedgwick County after they released a map showing Sedgwick County as one of the 13 counties seeing an increase in coronavirus cases.

On May 27, the county had 580 cases. In less than three weeks, they have skyrocketed to 764 positive cases. The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 25 deaths and 499 recoveries.

State leaders say this is being caused by the county commission lifting all restrictions. Back on May 27, commissioner David Dennis made a substitute motion to not impose additional limits, based on current conditions and recommend that Sedgwick County residents and businesses continue to adhere to the phases and guidance in the state’s Ad Astra plan with modifications that it further defines public gatherings as persons commonly known to one another and allow gatherings of up to 20 individuals. It passed 3-2.

“Especially bars when people congregate, and it shows up in contact tracing, we find out that it is related to those things that in other counties would’ve been closed,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary.

“If we do not treat this threat seriously, more lives will be lost. It will halt the reopening of our economy and prevent our children from returning to school,” said Gov. Laura Kelly.

Dr. Norman said he worked the county health officer, Dr. Garold Minns, all weekend and says he is working with leaders to see what can be done to contain the spread.

KSN News reached out the county. They declined to comment.

