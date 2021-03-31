Governor announces no-cost COVID-19 testing extended to Kansans through 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no-cost through the end of 2021 to everyone at community testing sites across the state.

To-date, over 3.3 million PCR and antigen COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kansas. Over 1.3 million Kansans have been tested at least once.

The state recently launched a “Know Before You Go” campaign to remind Kansans that testing continues to be available. Kansans are encouraged to get tested before going or coming back from anywhere, even if they show no symptoms. It includes visiting family, friends, going on vacation, going shopping, or even going somewhere local. Tests are one of the easiest ways Kansans can protect themselves, their families, coworkers, and members of the community.

To schedule a test, please visit kdheks.gov/coronavirus to find the testing site closest to you. No-cost testing is available to everyone at community testing sites across the state. Additionally, ask your workplace or school if testing is available on-site.

Free testing is available for all K-12 schools and school-related activities in Kansas. For more information, school administrations should send an email to COVID-19@ks.gov.

To continue to support testing, the state has increased internal lab capacity, volunteer testing sites are being piloted, state-contracted lab relationships have been extended through the end of June, and 90+ community testing partners have been guaranteed funding through the end of 2021.