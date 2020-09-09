Governor announces personal protective equipment program for Kansas businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) has launched a new Business PPE Stopgap program, which provides personal protective equipment (PPE) to businesses experiencing delays in purchased equipment.

Businesses that have ordered PPE but are experiencing a backorder or delayed delivery date on their purchase may access this program and expect delivery of items, if available, within a few days.

The PPE will be shipped from the state inventory at no cost to eligible businesses. Items that are supported through this program are masks and face shields, with gowns and coveralls available to healthcare-related businesses.

“Businesses in our state have experienced immense challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and they need our support,” Governor Kelly said. “By making sure Kansas business owners have access to the necessary protective equipment when they need it, they can not only protect their employees and customers but also make sure they can stay open for business.”

Requirements include being in good standing with the Kansas Department of Revenue and proof of the PPE backorder or delayed delivery.

