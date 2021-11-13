Click here for coronavirus updates

Governor gets COVID booster, urges vaccinations

Coronavirus in Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears an axe pin on her lapel to symbolize her plan to eliminate the state’s 6.5% sales tax on groceries during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in the produce section of a Dillons grocery in Topeka, Kan. Kelly is in a strong enough position financially to be able to provide the tax relief. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has received her COVID-19 booster shot and is urging others to get vaccinated as well.

Kelly, a Democrat, said in a statement that she “wouldn’t ask any Kansan to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself” after getting the Moderna booster Friday.

Federal health officials recommend boosters for people who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations at least six months ago if they’re 65 or older, or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions.

Any Johnson & Johnson recipient can get a booster at least two months later.

