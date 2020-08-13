Governor holds virtual discussion with Kansas teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a virtual discussion with teachers from across Kansas to gather input regarding Kansas school districts’ reopening plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
