Governor: Kansas identifies potential omicron variant case

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly says that the state health department in Kansas has identified a potential case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.

Kelly told reporters after a public event Wednesday that health officials believed they had identified two potential omicron variant cases this past weekend, but genetic testing of patient samples ruled out one of them. Testing on the other has not been completed.

At least 30 states have confirmed cases linked to the omicron variant, but Kansas has yet to announce that it has.

Kelly said that confirming an omicron case “won’t change the approach” in addressing the novel coronavirus’ continued spread.

