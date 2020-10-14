Governor: Kansas won’t jump into local COVID-19 hot spots

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GOVERNOR LAURA KELLY OFFICIAL_1547488056354.jpg.jpg

Governor Laura Kelly (KSN Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she doesn’t plan to have the state health department use its power to manage disease outbreaks by shutting down businesses or imposing other restrictions in local coronavirus hot spots.

The Democratic governor’s statement Tuesday went further than a public promise she made last month to top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature not to issue orders to close businesses statewide, as she did in the spring.

She says that although the state will work with local officials in areas with big outbreaks to help them check the spread of the virus, it won’t dictate the steps they’ll take.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories