Governor: Kansas won’t jump into local COVID-19 hot spots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she doesn’t plan to have the state health department use its power to manage disease outbreaks by shutting down businesses or imposing other restrictions in local coronavirus hot spots.
The Democratic governor’s statement Tuesday went further than a public promise she made last month to top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature not to issue orders to close businesses statewide, as she did in the spring.
She says that although the state will work with local officials in areas with big outbreaks to help them check the spread of the virus, it won’t dictate the steps they’ll take.
