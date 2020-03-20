WATCH LIVE: Governor Kelly addresses Kansas economic impact of coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly will be joined by David Toland, secretary for the Kansas Department of Commerce; Chuck Magerl, owner of Free State Brewery in Lawrence; Delía García, secretary for the Kansas Department of Labor; and Dave Herndon, bank commissioner, for a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
