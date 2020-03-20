WATCH LIVE: Governor Kelly addresses Kansas economic impact of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Many viewers have reached out to KSN asking if hair salons will close or be forced to shut down to help stop the spread of coronavirus. KSN's Jasmine Haynes discovered there are no state orders requiring hair salons to close. Some are staying open while using extreme caution.

It's business as usual at House of Hair Salon in Wichita but with extra and extreme safety precautions.