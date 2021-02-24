Governor Kelly allows temporary authorization for additional vaccinators in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order allowing temporary authorization for additional vaccinators during Kansas’ state of disaster emergency.

Executive Order #21-06 allows state healthcare professionals such as pharmacy students, dentists, paramedics, and others who may administer injections or inoculations within their scope of practice to administer a coronavirus vaccine that is approved or authorized by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

“We must use every tool in our arsenal to vaccinate Kansans as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While there is still a vaccine shortage, this order will increase the number of vaccinators in our state so we can achieve our vaccination goals as soon as supply allows.”