Governor Kelly and President Trump meet in the White House on COVID-19 crisis and recovery efforts

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly met with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday.

During her visit, Governor Kelly thanked President Trump for his invitation and for what his team is doing for the pandemic recovery process in Kansas.

Governor Kelly told President Trump, “I think one of the most significant things that has happened was when we put out a cry for help with our meatpacking plants — you sent in a CDC SWAT team that came into southwest Kansas where we have multiple meatpacking plants, and really helped us sent up the kind of system that we needed to have in place to ensure that those plants could stay in production. And I’m very proud to say that Kansas is one of the few if not the only state that did not actually have to shut down our packing plants.”

Governor Kelly went on to say, “We were able to create a environment that was safe and we were also able to provide with your assistance and our own agencies non-congregate — so that because a lot of folks who work in these meatpacking plants live with a lot of other people and so we were able to work with our community colleges and hotels in that area to provide quarantine space for folks, and that’s worked out pretty well.”

President Trump responded saying, “Our people worked very well together after seeing your representatives and my representatives really worked well together — they did a good job together.”

Governor Kelly added a shout out to Senator Pat Roberts and said he was instrumental in elevating Kansas’ cry for help, which President Trump acknowledged.

Referring to Governor Kelly and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, President Trump said, “These are two governors that we’ve invited. they’ve both done a fantastic job — one happens to be a Democrat and one happens to be a Republican.”

President Trump said to Governor Kelly, “You’ve been on most of those calls Laura and I think we can say the Democrats have been as nice about what we’ve done as the Republicans.” He continued, “You know Laura, I know she will speak her mind and some of the others and if she was unhappy she would be letting you know.”

President Trump thanked Governor Kelly and the hardworking people of Kansas. He said to Governor Kelly and Governor Hutchinson, “You’ve done a great job. you both have done a really great job and it’s been an honor to work with both of you — thank you very much, Laura — it’s really terrific.”

