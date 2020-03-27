Governor Kelly extends driver’s license and vehicle registration deadlines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly has signed an order extending deadlines for driver’s licenses and vehicle registration renewals and regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the order, all driver’s license renewals and vehicle registrations must be completed within 60 days of the order’s expiration.

Customers are encouraged to make appointments for their tag and title work by calling (316) 660-1083 for the Kellogg St. office and (316) 660-5169 for the Douglas Ave. office.

In accordance with the order, no more than 10 people will be allowed in the office at one time. Customers will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines (maintaining six feet of spacing) as they wait outside the building.

Tags may also be renewed online at https://ikan.ks.gov/ or by downloading the IKan app for Android or iPhone.

The Sedgwick County Tag Office encourages residents to stay informed of the latest developments concerning COVID-19 and to look for new information at www.sedgwickcounty.org.

