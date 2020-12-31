Governor Kelly gets COVID-19 shot; GOP officials to wait

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has received the first of two COVID-19 vaccine shots while some top Republican officials have passed for now because all health care workers and nursing home residents haven’t received theirs.
Kelly designated herself and 10 other state officials as eligible to start vaccinations this week in an effort to protect state government’s “continuity of operations.”
Kelly received her shot Wednesday. But four eligible legislative leaders and GOP Attorney General Derek Schmidt say they will wait.
Most of those Republicans say they don’t want to jump in line ahead of health care workers, nursing home residents and other vulnerable Kansans.
