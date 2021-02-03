Governor Kelly gives update on coronavirus, KDOL issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a news conference from the Topeka Statehouse Wednesday afternoon to give an update regarding COVID-19 information for the state of Kansas and to discuss continuing concerns about the Kansas Department of Labor.

The governor repeated the coronavirus numbers the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released earlier in the day. One of those numbers was 2,247 new coronavirus cases in the state.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen a steady and pretty significant decrease in the number of new cases and that is good news,” Kelly said.

But she said Kansans cannot let the lower numbers lull them into a false sense of security. She urged people to continue to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands.

Kelly also talked about the shortage of the coronavirus vaccine in Kansas.

“Because of the national vaccine shortage, many of our enrolled providers do not yet have vaccines to offer for the general public,” she said.

She said that in order for the state to move on to other phases of the vaccine rollout plan, Kansas will need to get significantly more doses from the federal government.