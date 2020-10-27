Governor Kelly, House leaders release statements after legislative meeting to increase mask usage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas legislative leaders met with Governor Kelly Tuesday to talk about strategies for increasing the use of masks by Kansans across the state. They agreed to seek strategies to improve public education and voluntary collaboration to increase the use of masks rather than opt for a special session and legislation.

In a news release, House leaders stated, “We call on all Kansans to practice personal responsibility and compassion for their fellow Kansans by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and proper hygiene. This is the right thing to do. In the words of the former U.S. Senate Chaplain, Peter Marshall “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.””

Governor Kelly released the followings statement after the meeting Tuesday:

“This afternoon Legislative leadership joined me for a productive conversation to reach a bipartisan solution to slow the spread of COVID-19. Legislative leadership agreed to work with me through a strategy of engagement with municipalities, counties, and stakeholders to increase the use of masks and mask requirements across the State of Kansas. It is my hope that this bipartisan outreach strategy will avert the need for emergency legislation through a special session.”

LATEST POSTS: