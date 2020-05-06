Governor Kelly, KDHE to hold press conference at 2 p.m. on coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. today in the Kansas Statehouse to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

The governor will join Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

On Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Health reports 276 new coronavirus cases in Kansas with 7 new deaths since Tuesday. Hospitalization increased by 5.

There have been 571 hospitalizations in total. The statewide death toll is 144. The KDHE reports 36,38 negative tests.

