Governor Kelly: ‘No interest’ in COVID-19 vaccine passports

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly says she has no plans to have Kansas issue vaccine passports, which are designed to help inoculated residents travel, shop, and dine out more freely.

Vaccine passports, which verify people’s immunization status, have become a political flashpoint in the U.S. as they’ve come into use in Israel and under development in Europe.

Some Republicans in the U.S. see them as heavy-handed government intrusion.

Kelly said Monday that she’s concentrating on making sure people get tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Democratic governor also signed into law a largely symbolic Republican bill requiring public schools to offer full-time, in-person classes to all students for the rest of the current semester