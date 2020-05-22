Click here for coronavirus updates

Governor Kelly orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
american-flag_231398

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the state of Kansas to be flown at half-staff, from Friday, May 22, 2020, to sunset on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in honor of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. It is in accordance with executive order 20-30 and following the proclamation of President Donald J. Trump.

“The death toll due to coronavirus is devastating in Kansas and beyond,” Kelly said. “We all have an obligation to honor those lost to the virus, to include courageous frontline workers who literally gave their lives to help and protect others during this pandemic.”

To receive email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories