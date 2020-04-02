Governor Kelly: Public access to state office buildings will remain closed until April 19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that public access to state office buildings will remain closed until April 19, 2020. This restriction matches the stay-home order that Governor Kelly signed on March 28.

Following the two-week suspension of state government operations on March 23, state government operations and the delivery of services will resume on Monday, April 6. However, Governor Kelly made it clear that to reduce the risk of infection to state employees, all employees who are able will begin working remotely.

“Our public employees perform critical functions that the people of Kansas depend on,” Kelly said. “Their work must continue despite this ongoing crisis.

“This crisis has been unprecedented, but the state will deliver critical state services, even though the delivery of those services may look different than they have in the past.”

Public facing offices, such as the Division of Motor Vehicles or the Office of Vital Statistics, will remain closed to the public until April 19 to limit the number of individuals gathering in small spaces.

