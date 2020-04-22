Governor Kelly: Reopening plan to come next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State leaders are working to develop a plan to reopen the state’s economy. Governor Laura Kelly said Tuesday she wants to put out a plan by next week.

Currently, the statewide stay-at-home order lasts until May 3.

“We plan to have the phase one plan ready to announce next week, before May 3, but as I’ve said every time, there’s no guarantee of the May 3, with the stay-at-home order being lifted,” Kelly said. “That is the goal and we’re planning towards that date, but if the metrics are not in place, if the indicators are not in place, if the testing is not in place, if the contact tracing is not in place, we may have to extend it.”

Kelly said she spent Tuesday morning talking with county health officials from the largest Kansas counties about what needs to be happening in the state to reopen.

Federal guidelines said states should wait to relax restrictions until they see a 14 day downward trajectory of new coronavirus cases.

“You really do need to see that you’ve plateaued and that the curve is bending down, that’s what we’ll be looking for,” Kelly said. “I just announced today that we’re at 39 new cases. That is down from yesterday, and down from the days before, so let’s hope that’s a trend.”

The reopening plan is an attempt to help businesses understand when they could reopen and in what capacity.

“Business is a generic term. It’s all sorts of different industries, they all won’t look alike,” Kelly said. “What guidelines we put in place for the hospitality industry may be very different than the guidelines that need to be put in place for retail.”

