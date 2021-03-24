Governor Kelly signs emergency response bill, will reissue executive orders to protect COVID-19 recovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill to ensure Kansas can continue providing communities with resources and support critical to the state’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
Among other provisions, Senate Bill 40 modifies the procedure for the declaration and extension of a state disaster emergency under the Kansas Emergency Management Act, and extends the current disaster declaration to May 28, 2021.
Several executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic were set to expire on March 31 in conjunction with the expiration of the state of disaster emergency. Senate Bill 40 includes a provision that revokes all current executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Governor retains the authority to re-issue orders under the new process imposed by the bill.
The Governor’s office said on April 1, she will re-issue the following orders, which will remain in effect until rescinded or until the statewide state of disaster emergency expires, whichever is earlier:
- 20-40 – Temporarily allowing notaries and witnesses to act via audio-video communication technology during state of disaster emergency
- 20-43 – Temporary relief from certain restrictions concerning shared work programs during state of disaster emergency
- 20-56 – Amended Licensure, Certification, and Registration for persons and Licensure of “Adult Care Homes” during state of disaster emergency
- 20-61 – Temporarily prohibiting certain foreclosures and evictions
- 20-68 – Establishing a face coverings protocol (the re-issued order will apply to all counties)
- 20-69 – Requiring COVID-19 testing in certain adult care homes
- 20-70 – Provisions related to drivers’ license and identification cards during the state of disaster emergency
- 20-71 – Temporary relief from certain unemployment insurance requirements during state of disaster emergency
- 21-01 – Temporary provisions for employer payment of income tax withholding for work performed in another State of Kansas
- 21-04 – Temporary relief from certain tuberculin testing requirements during state of disaster emergency
- 21-05 – Extending time for Kansas rural water districts to hold annual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic
- 21-06 – Temporary authorization for additional vaccinators during state of disaster emergency
The following orders will not be re-issued and therefore allowed to expire:
- 20-37 – Allowing certain deferred tax deadlines and payments during the state of disaster emergency
- 20-59 – Requiring COVID-19 mitigation procedures in K-12 schools
- 20-66 – Amending provisions related to drivers’ license and vehicle registration and regulation during state of disaster emergency