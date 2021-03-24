Governor Kelly signs emergency response bill, will reissue executive orders to protect COVID-19 recovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill to ensure Kansas can continue providing communities with resources and support critical to the state’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

Among other provisions, Senate Bill 40 modifies the procedure for the declaration and extension of a state disaster emergency under the Kansas Emergency Management Act, and extends the current disaster declaration to May 28, 2021.

Several executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic were set to expire on March 31 in conjunction with the expiration of the state of disaster emergency. Senate Bill 40 includes a provision that revokes all current executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Governor retains the authority to re-issue orders under the new process imposed by the bill.

The Governor’s office said on April 1, she will re-issue the following orders, which will remain in effect until rescinded or until the statewide state of disaster emergency expires, whichever is earlier:

The following orders will not be re-issued and therefore allowed to expire:

View SB 40 here