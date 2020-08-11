Click here for coronavirus updates

Governor Kelly skeptical of Trump plan to extend benefits

Coronavirus in Kansas

Governor Kelly and President Trump meeting in the White House. (KSN Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A spokeswoman says Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration is reviewing President Donald Trump’s plan to extend supplemental unemployment benefits but is waiting for more details.

A program providing an additional $600 a week to workers left unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic expired July 31, and Congress hasn’t agreed on a bill including an extension.

Trump announced a plan this weekend to provide an additional $400 a week in benefits but said states would have to cover 25% of the cost.

Kelly spokeswoman Lauren Fitzgerald called Trump’s plan only “a broad memo” and questioned whether he can provide the extra benefits through an executive order. 

