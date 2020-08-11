Governor Kelly skeptical of Trump plan to extend benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A spokeswoman says Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration is reviewing President Donald Trump’s plan to extend supplemental unemployment benefits but is waiting for more details.
A program providing an additional $600 a week to workers left unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic expired July 31, and Congress hasn’t agreed on a bill including an extension.
Trump announced a plan this weekend to provide an additional $400 a week in benefits but said states would have to cover 25% of the cost.
Kelly spokeswoman Lauren Fitzgerald called Trump’s plan only “a broad memo” and questioned whether he can provide the extra benefits through an executive order.
