Governor Kelly to announce new unified testing strategy for COVID-19 at today’s press conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly is holding a press conference at 4 p.m., Monday, September 28, to give an update regarding COVID-19 in Kansas, and announce a new unified testing strategy.
KSN News will stream the conference here.
For the latest numbers and updates on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.
