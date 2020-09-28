Governor Kelly to announce new unified testing strategy for COVID-19 at today’s press conference

In this photo from Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly’s top Republican critic in the Legislature has launched a new effort to curb the governor’s power during emergencies. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly is holding a press conference at 4 p.m., Monday, September 28, to give an update regarding COVID-19 in Kansas, and announce a new unified testing strategy.

KSN News will stream the conference here.

For the latest numbers and updates on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

LATEST POSTS: