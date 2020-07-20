Click here for coronavirus updates

Governor Kelly to announce school executive orders today

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Laura Kelly removes a face mask before beginning a news conference in Topeka, Monday, June 29, 2020. (KSN Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is prepared to announce school executive orders on Monday at 4 p.m. aimed at delaying the reopening of the state’s K-12 public schools for three weeks from mid-August to after Labor Day. KSN will stream the conference live online.

The executive orders will be reviewed by the state school board. They can vote to uphold or override the orders.

It is amid the surge in coronavirus cases. On Monday, the latest number pushed Kansas past 23,000 and reported COVID-19 deaths past 300.

The state health department said Monday that Kansas’ total cases grew by 6.2% since Friday. The department said there were 1,369 new cases to bring the total to 23,334. The agency reported eight new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 307.

