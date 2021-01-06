Governor Kelly to give update on vaccine rollout in Kansas on Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday to give an update regarding vaccine priority groups and other COVID-19 information for the state. KSN News will stream the conference on our website and Facebook page.

Earlier this week, data showed that Kansas’ inoculation rate is the lowest of any state in the nation. The governor argued Monday that Kansas likely has a more efficient distribution system than other states and is getting vaccine doses more quickly to more communities. The state health department has said federal data shows Kansas lagging behind other states because of a lag in reporting vaccinations, and Kelly told reporters the state has concentrated on “getting vaccinations in people’s arms.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams also responded to the slow criticism on the vaccine rollout on the “Today Show.” He said he is focused on matching up supply and demand to get vaccines to those who want them.

“I really wanna tell people the three things we’re doing. Number one: we’re gonna increase funding. More funding. We’re gonna make sure that Congressional funding that was appropriated gets to the states. Uh, more Locations. We went from 1,000 locations the first week to 12,000 locations now. And uh, more priority groups. So, your headline today should really be: ‘Surgeon General tells states and governors to move quickly to other priority groups.’ If the demand isn’t there in 1A, go to 1B and continue on down. And if the demand isn’t there in one location, move those vaccines to another location,” Jerome said.

He called on governors to allow pharmacies to distribute vaccines across the country.

“I’ve also talked with CVS and Walgreens, and you’re gonna be hearing more about that this week. But they’re ramped up; they’re ready to go. And we can send those vaccines to those pharmacies if those states tell us to,” said Dr. Adams. “We really appreciate the partnership with CVS, Walgreens, and other pharmacies partners who know how to do this. We don’t need to recreate the wheel. We just need to get it rolling.”

Here in Sedgwick County, officials told KSN News they are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Kansas Department of Health of Environment. Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said they are not to move onto any other phases until the CDC gives them the go-ahead.

“We are not even anywhere near halfway through the healthcare-associated workers that are not affiliated with a hospital so the vaccine that we have is allocated to that group, but as soon as we have enough vaccine and we get the approval, we want to vaccinate everybody, but we are not calling the shots. We have to wait for that approval. We don’t want to jeopardize any future allocations and just need to be in line with the CDC and KDHE,” said Byrne. “We are very anxious to get more in and move onto the next group.”

