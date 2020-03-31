Governor Kelly to hold daily press briefing on COVID-19

Governor Laura Kelly provides an update on the coronavirus in Kansas, Monday, March 16, 2020. (KSN photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly will hold press briefings starting at 2 p.m. each weekday in the Kansas Statehouse regarding COVID-19.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will join the governor on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in place of his usual briefings.

In compliance with the governor’s executive order limiting mass gatherings in Kansas, the daily press briefings will be held virtually, done with 10 total people (or less) in the room.

The room limit will be strictly enforced in an effort to comply with CDC and KDHE recommended social distancing policies. This number includes Governor Kelly, staff, camera crews, and reporters.

KSN will broadcast the briefings live here on KSN.com and on our Facebook page.

