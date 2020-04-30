Governor Kelly to issue new disaster declaration, reissue executive orders

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday that she will issue a new disaster declaration to replace the current declaration as part of her administration’s ongoing efforts to protect Kansans’ health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. The current declaration will expire Friday, May 1.

Governor Kelly stated the new declaration is necessary to maintain the governor’s emergency authority granted by the Kansas Emergency Management Act, extend all COVID-19 related executive orders and retain critical federal funding and other support through FEMA and the Department of Defense.

“It is clear the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas are going to last for the foreseeable future,” Governor Kelly said. “This new declaration will allow my administration to keep intact important state emergency measures and enable essential federal support to continue.”

The new declaration will be in effect April 30 through May 14, at which point the State Finance Council can extend it for 30 additional days. Further extensions must be accomplished by concurrent resolution of the Legislature.

The governor also will issue a new executive order that will re-issue the orders listed below. Each will expire on May 31, or when the new emergency declaration expires, whichever is earlier. Certain other orders (such as the statewide stay-home order and mass gathering order) will expire as noted below.

20-03 – Extending states of local disaster emergency

20-05 – Temporarily prohibit utility disconnects

20-07 – Temporarily closing K-12 schools to slow the spread of COVID-19

20-08 – Temporarily expanding telemedicine and addressing certain licensing requirements to combat the effects of COVID-19

20-10 – Temporarily prohibiting certain foreclosures and evictions

20-11 – Temporarily requiring continuation of waste removal and recycling services

20-12 – Driver’s license and vehicle registration and regulation during public health emergency

20-13 – Allowing certain deferred tax deadlines and payments during the COVID-19 pandemic

20-15 – Establishing the KEFF for COVID-19 response efforts

20-16 – Establishing a statewide “stay home” order in conjunction with the KEFF for COVID-19 response efforts, to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 3.

20-17 – Temporary relief from certain unemployment insurance requirements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

20-19 – Extending professional and occupational licenses during the COVID-19 pandemic

20-20 – Temporarily allowing notaries and witnesses to act via audio-video communication technology

20-21 – Suspending the issuance of general nonresident spring 2020 turkey permits

20-22 – Extending conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2020

20-23 – Licensure, Certification, and Registration for persons and Licensure of “Adult Care Homes” during public health emergency

20-24 – Extending Executive Order 20-16 to 11:59 p.m. May 3, 2020.

20-25 – Temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings of more than 10 people to limit the spread of COVID-19, to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 3.

20-26 – Temporary relief from certain restrictions and requirements governing the provision of medical services

20-27 – Temporarily suspending certain rules relating to sale of alcoholic beverage

