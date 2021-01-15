Governor Kelly to participate in Nationwide Lighting Ceremony to honor COVID-19 victims on Jan. 19

Democrat Laura Kelly talks to the crowd at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center in Topeka, Kans., after she defeated Republican Kris Kobach Tuesday night to become the next Kansas governor. (Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that her administration will join in a nationwide event to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 by turning on all of the Kansas Statehouse interior lights on the evening of Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

“The past 10 months have been filled with tragedy and loss for so many Kansans – and I offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost friends, family members, or loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “Next week, as we light the Kansas Statehouse, we will honor their memories and recommit ourselves to preventing further deaths by doing our part to slow the spread of the virus and ensure every Kansan is vaccinated.”

The widespread lighting event was initially planned by the Presidential Inaugural Committee for President-elect Joe Biden. Tuesday evening, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will be lit to memorialize American lives lost to COVID-19.

The Inaugural Committee invites states and communities across the nation to participate by lighting up buildings and ringing church bells at 4:30 p.m. CT, Tuesday to participate in this national moment of unity and remembrance.

“I encourage all cities and counties in Kansas to join in and light up Courthouses, City Halls, or other buildings Tuesday evening,” Governor Kelly said. “Let us all use this opportunity to unite as Kansans and as Americans and remember those we have lost.”