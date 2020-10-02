Governor Kelly urges Kansas Non-Filers to claim Economic Impact Payment by Oct. 15

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. There were just a few hundred coronavirus cases when Congress first started focusing on emergency spending in early March. By the end of that month, as Congress passed the massive $2.2 trillion Cares Act, cases skyrocketed above 100,000 and deaths climbed past 2,000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Internal Revenue Service news release issued on September 17, 2020 announced that a special mailing has been sent to individuals who are not typically required to file a tax return and have not yet registered to receive the Economic Impact Payment (EIP) available under The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Information from the IRS indicates that the nearly 70,000 Kansans who may qualify will or already have received a letter encouraging them to register for the payment by October 15, using the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Tool available at IRS.gov/eip.

To help address fraud concerns, the IRS has posted a copy of the letter on its website at www.IRS.gov. Kansans who receive the letter are encouraged to register to determine their eligibility for the EIP of up to $1,200 for individuals and up to $2,400 for married couples. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

According to the IRS website, the Non-Filers tool is designed for people not required to file a tax return and may include:

individuals who do not meet the income threshold to file a return

individuals experiencing homelessness

recipients of certain federal benefits such as Social Security, Supplemental Security, Veterans Affairs benefits, or Railroad Retirement benefits.

After October 15, the only way to claim the EIP will be to file a federal tax return. For assistance, representatives are available on the IRS hotline at 800-919-9835.