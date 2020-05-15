Governor Kelly waiting for coronavirus vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas is currently in Phase One of Governor Kelly’s reopening plan for about two weeks now, and phase 1.5 begins Monday.

According to the governor, since Kansas began reopening, coronavirus cases in the state have fluctuated, which led to her decision to slow down the reopening plan. The governor says she hopes her plan to reopen will move forward, as scheduled, from now on. But, she says if more changes need to be made, she will make them.

“I’ve always said that until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, manufactured and widely distributed, our future remains subject to the whims of this virus,” said the Governor.

On Friday, President Trump announced that a team has been put together to develop a coronavirus vaccine. The team is led by Moncef Slaoui, former head of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline’s vaccines division, and Gen. Gustave Perna, a four-star U.S. Army general.

It is still unclear when a coronavirus vaccine will be publicly available.

LATEST STORIES: