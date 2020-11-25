Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Governor Laura Kelly addresses COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to give an update regarding COVID-19 in Kansas.

Last Wednesday, Governor Kelly announced Executive Order 20-68 establishing a State of Disaster Emergency that began at midnight on November 25, requiring Kansans to wear face coverings when inside public spaces, or in situations where physical distancing of six feet cannot be maintained.

Kansans under five years of age, those with medical conditions, and others outlined in the order are exempt from the face-covering protocol.

The order allowed local officials one week to craft and implement their own version of a face covering ordinance “that works for them and their communities.”

