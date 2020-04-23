Watch Live: Governor Laura Kelly and Labor Secretary Delia García to provide an update on coronavirus response in Kansas at 2 p.m.

Live Now
Governor Laura Kelly and Labor Secretary Delia García to provide an update on coronavirus response in Kansas at 2 p.m.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Delia García will provide an update on coronavirus response in Kansas.

The press conference will start at 2 p.m. You can watch by clicking above.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 2,482 COVID-19 cases with 112 deaths and 442 hospitalizations. The number of cases is up 271 from on Wednesday. The number of deaths climbed by two more.

