Watch Live: Governor Laura Kelly and Labor Secretary Delia García to provide an update on coronavirus response in Kansas at 2 p.m.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Delia García will provide an update on coronavirus response in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 2,482 COVID-19 cases with 112 deaths and 442 hospitalizations. The number of cases is up 271 from on Wednesday. The number of deaths climbed by two more.

