Governor to announce education plan for the fall on Wednesday

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. to discuss an education plan for the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Dr. Randy Watson, Kansas Commissioner of Education, will join Governor Kelly at Wednesday’s briefing.

KSN.com will carry the stream live. The briefing will be broadcast live on Governor Kelly’s Facebook page.

