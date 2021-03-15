Governor Laura Kelly to make COVID-19 vaccine announcement today

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to reporters, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, during a Statehouse news conference in Topeka, Kan. The Republican-controlled Legislature is pursuing multiple proposals to curb the Democratic governor’s power. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly will make a COVID-19 vaccine announcement today, Monday, March 15 at 4 p.m.

KSN will livestream the announcement here and our Facebook page.

Last week, Dr. Lee Norman said that the state could reach the third phase in four weeks or sooner.

The next phase includes people aged 16 to 64 with medical conditions that put them at severe risk if they are infected with COVID-19, including cancer and Type 2 diabetes, as well as workers in critical industries such as information technology and government.

He says some rural communities already have finished vaccinating people in the current phase, which includes those over age 65 and critical workers including firefighters, law enforcement and teachers.

The GOP-controlled Legislature has criticized what it sees as a slow distribution of vaccines by Democratic Gov. Kelly’s administration.

Dr. Norman told lawmakers on Monday that the biggest issue facing Kansas in getting people inoculated is the vaccine supply. He says the state could distribute five times as many COVID-19 vaccine doses as it is receiving now from the federal government. His comments came four days after President Joe Biden vowed to make all adult Americans eligible for vaccinations by May 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report