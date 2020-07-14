Governor Laura Kelly visits Garden City feed yard

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly is visiting Brookover Feed Yard in Garden City Tuesday to tour the facility, and thank our state’s agricultural workers for their dedication to keeping food on the plates of Kansas families through the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and thanking the dedicated workers in our state’s agricultural sector, who have been working diligently throughout the pandemic to feed our state, our nation, and our world,” Governor Kelly said.

Following the tour, Governor Kelly will give a press briefing.

