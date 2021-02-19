Governor presents fix for vaccine data reporting woes

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has announced plans to fix issues that have led Kansas to underreport the number of people vaccinated for COVID-19.

Kelly has said the state’s vaccination rate consistently ranks among the lowest in the country because of technical problems with the tracking system.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Kansas has administered 72% of the 581,975 doses it has received, up from 60.2% a week ago.

Kelly says the state is addressing underlying data transfer problems and, starting Monday, providers will be required to report data daily on doses received and administered.

Providers with identified reporting issues will face additional requirements.